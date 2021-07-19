SRP: Thousands of customers without power in East Mesa

article

SRP officials say power outages in four different areas of East Mesa have left about 3,690 customers without power on the night of July 19.

Officials with the utility company listed the areas affected on their outage map.

An estimated 1,116 customers in an area between N. Higley Road and N. 64th Street, and from E Hermosa Vista Drive to E. Adobe Road.

An estimated 631 customers in an area between N. 56th Street and N. 64th Street, and from E McKellips Road to E. Adobe Road.

An estimated 1,221 customers in an area between N. N. 56th Street and N. 72nd Street, and from E McKellips Road to E. Main Street.

An estimated 722 customers in an area between N. Recker Road to N. 76th Street, and from E Mclellan Road to E. University Drive.

SRP officials say power should be restored at around 10:25 p.m.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters