Starbucks broken into by suspect hoping to steal a safe, police say

The Casa Grande Police Department is searching for a man seen on security footage trying to steal a safe from a Starbucks on May 1.

The suspect wasn't able to make off with the safe. No further information is available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Casa Grande Police Sgt. Mark McCabe at 520-421-8711, and dial extension No. 6038, or email mccabe@casagrandeaz.gov.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: