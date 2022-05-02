Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
5
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim

Starbucks broken into by suspect hoping to steal a safe, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Starbucks broken into by suspect hoping to steal a safe, police say

The Casa Grande Police Department is searching for the suspect who reportedly broke into a Starbucks and tried to steal a safe.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The Casa Grande Police Department is searching for a man seen on security footage trying to steal a safe from a Starbucks on May 1.

The suspect wasn't able to make off with the safe. No further information is available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Casa Grande Police Sgt. Mark McCabe at 520-421-8711, and dial extension No. 6038, or email mccabe@casagrandeaz.gov.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: