Surprise engagements, reunions, a flock of birds: Our favorite heartwarming, bizarre headlines this week

Tired of reading about the latest bad news? We're tired too. Here are some of the weirder, happier stories we covered from Feb. 12-18 that have helped us stave off the doom and gloom:

1. Video captures flock of birds suddenly falling from the sky in Mexico: Security footage captured the moment a flock of yellow-headed blackbirds suddenly dropped from the sky on a street in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua — but the reason behind the mysterious fall remains unclear.

A screengrab from the security footage shows the giant flock dropping from the sky on Feb. 7, 2022, in the city of Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua, Mexico. Credit: Alejandra Herlinda Iglesias Gonzalez via Storyful Expand

2. 'You just witnessed a hole-in-one!': Scottsdale PD livestream catches Sam Ryder's historic swing: The scenes from the WM Phoenix Open were incredible Saturday as Sam Ryder hit a hole in one on the 16th, taking over social media instantly. It started as an ordinary Facebook live but turned into pandemonium.

3. Dozens of National Guard soldiers reunite with families at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport: The National Guard soldiers had provided communication services to coalition forces in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield in the Middle East.

4. Sofía Jirau becomes 1st Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome: "One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true," Jirau shared on social media. "I can finally tell you my big secret... I am the first Victorias’ Secret model with Down syndrome!"

Photo of Sofia Jirau (Credit: Victoria's Secret)

5. Great Scott! DeLorean stopped by DPS troopers in western Arizona: Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers didn't go "Back to the Future" when they recently performed an unusual traffic stop in western Arizona.

6. Two rings in one night - Rams safety Taylor Rapp gets engaged after Super Bowl win: Los Angeles Rams Taylor Rapp got two rings Sunday night at SoFi Stadium, but only had to pay for one. The third-year safety dropped to one knee on the field after the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, to propose to his girlfriend, Dani Johnson.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 9, 2022: Los Angeles Rams free safety Taylor Rapp (24) tosses the ball to girlfriend Dani Johnson after an interception against the 49ers in the first half on January 9, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.(Gina Fera Expand

7. Georgia toddler diagnosed with extremely rare uncombable hair syndrome: 16-month-old Lock Samples has one of about 100 known cases of "uncombable hair syndrome" - an extremely rare condition that makes it impossible for hair to lay flat.

8. Random Acts of Kindness Day 2022 - Heartwarming stories to inspire good deeds: Yes, a list within a list. But a story about random acts of kindness and generosity had to make our top 10 list this week.

FILE - A couple is seen on top of a hill with a heart shaped balloon in Navi Mumbai, India, on Feb. 13, 2022. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

9. Sizzling hot - French fry perfume sells out in hours: After a few squirts of this perfume, you will smell deliciously irresistible. That’s the pitch, anyway.

Photo via Idaho Potato Commission

10. 10-year-old makes chemo comfort bags for patients after seeing grandfather fight cancer: Sophie Enderton said that she decided she wanted to brighten the days of chemotherapy patients shortly after her grandfather – Terry – explained what the treatment is and why it’s challenging for people.

Sophie Enderton (left) and her grandfather Terry (right) shared a special bond. That bond led the 10-year-old to start a ‘chemo comfort bag’ initiative after she learned her grandfather was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. (Jillian Enderton)

