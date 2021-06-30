Tempe PD: Driver stabbed passenger during confrontation on Orbit bus

Police say a driver subcontracted through 1st Transit to drive a Valley-Metro Orbit bus stabbed a passenger on June 29.

It all started when the driver became involved in a verbal confrontation with the passenger who refused to leave the bus at the last stop near Evergreen Drive and Victory Road.

"The confrontation turned physical and continued to escalate to where the driver produced a knife close in time to where the passenger raised a glass bottle over his head in a swinging stance. The passenger ultimately received a fatal stab injury," stated Tempe Police Sgt. Steven Carbajal.

Carbajal says all parties are accounted for, and the investigation is ongoing in an effort to establish whether the necessary elements exist for criminal charges.

The passenger was identified as 39-year-old Dennis Momotaro.

"We are not releasing the name of the driver at this time," said Carbajal.







