Thanksgiving strike? Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport workers may walk off job

Holiday travel is underway as we're just days away from Thanksgiving, but there could be an issue for passengers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Cashiers, cooks, dishwashers, bartenders, servers and baristas are planning to walk off the job on Tuesday. The employees work for SSP America, which is a subcontractor that works with the city of Phoenix and employs more than 400 people at the airport.

The hospitality workers' union, Unite Here Local 11, says it doesn't have a fair contract or resolutions to several unfair labor practice allegations against SSP America. The union also says a recent survey of airport workers at Sky Harbor, including SSP America workers, shows more than half expressed worry about eviction due to an inability to afford rent or mortgage payments. Fifty percent also say they have run out of food and haven't been able to afford more.

"The unfair labor practice (ULP) charges filed with the National Labor Relations Board are based on allegations that SSP America attempted to automate certain positions by using QR codes and self-serve kiosks, threatening work opportunities from employees, without negotiating with the union," Unite Here Local 11 said in a news release. "Another charge alleges SSP America failed to provide requested information in regards to their attempts to resolve any alleged vermin issues, as well as the company’s hiring and promotion practices."

While a strike wouldn't impact flight operations at the airport, it would mean passengers may have to plan for more time if they want to get food or drinks while waiting for their flights.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

FOX 10 has reached out to SSP America for a response.