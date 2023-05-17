TikTok user calls out Phoenix man accused of assault, police respond with clarification

Phoenix Police are clearing up what they're calling "misinformation" after a popular TikTok user called on the department to take further action against an Arizona man caught on video committing an alleged assault.

On May 16, officers responded to reports of a fight just after noon near Deer Valley Drive and Tatum Boulevard.

"The officer who arrived spoke with both the victim and the male suspect involved. Officers later arrested, 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn and cited him for misdemeanor assault. Detectives will be following up on this incident," police said.

The video of the incident shows Hospelhorn yelling slurs at a few people, and reportedly hitting someone.

Hospelhorn reportedly owns BPH Construction LLP.

In a tweet by the department on May 17, police made a statement on "inaccurate narrative spreading which claims lack of action on our part as law enforcement."

The statement from Sgt. Phil Krynsky reads in full:

The Phoenix Police Department is aware of the video circulating online which shows the assault of a woman on a job site in North Phoenix. There is an inaccurate narrative spreading which claims lack of action on our part as law enforcement. This narrative is FALSE.

One of our officers responded to the call, took a report, and arrested the suspect for assault. This suspect was cited in lieu of detention and the suspect is being recommended for charges."

Police confirm there is no mug shot of Hospelhorn.

You can view the video posted by user @TizzyEnt below, but be warned there are curse words.