Tire blowout on Loop 101 in Glendale causes rollover crash, sends van into light pole

The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety is reminding drivers to check their tires after a crash on Loop 101 in Glendale last week left one car rolled over and another wedged into a light pole.

Authorities released photos online of the wreckage, which happened on March 3 on Loop 101 near 75th Avenue.

The three-vehicle collision started after a tractor-trailer blew out a tire, causing it to lose control and swerve into a sedan.

The sedan rolled over and was subsequently struck by a minivan, troopers said. The impact of the crash caused both cars to hit the median, which left the sedan resting on its roof and the van wedged into the barrier.

"For the safety of everyone on the road, please stay up to date on your tire maintenance!" Arizona DPS wrote on Facebook. "Check tread, inflation, and overall tire condition on a regular basis."

Only minor injuries were reported in the crash.

More resources: https://www.nhtsa.gov/equipment/tires

