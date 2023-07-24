Expand / Collapse search
TSMC needs more specialized workers as its behind schedule by about 6 months

By
Published 
Technology
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Shareholders of the world's largest semiconductor business found out a week ago that Phoenix’s multi-billion dollar plant is behind schedule by about six months.

They need more specialized workers, says the CEO of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC).

Hundreds of students have already been trained in semiconductors using workstations. Hundreds more are going to be trained as well, but some of the jobs might be delayed a bit.

Getting TSMC up & running falls behind schedule

Lisa Strothers was one of the 600 students at Maricopa Community Colleges (MCC) trained in semiconductors last school year. It was a brand new program FOX 10 highlighted as Arizona attempted to meet the hiring demand of Intel and TSMC.

"It was very important. Even something as simple as a torque wrench. Never used that before in my life," Strothers said.

Now, she’s employed at Intel working on semiconductors. They're the little chips that power basically any electronic in your life.

The largest maker in the world, TSMC, is opening up shop in Phoenix along Loop 303, making international headlines as the president toured the facility.

Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs

Seven months later, the Taiwanese company announced a 6-month delay, telling shareholders, "… we are encountering certain challenges, as there is an insufficient amount of skilled workers with the specialized expertise required for equipment installation in a semiconductor grade facility."

Leah Palmer with the Arizona Advanced Manufacturing Institute remarks on the delay.

"You have to build the infrastructure before you can hire the people, so there’s been a slowing of the hiring process," she said.

She runs the MCC Advanced Manufacturing Institute and says 4,000 people applied last year and expects it to grow next year.

"You’ve got to get as many people ready for when that door opens as possible," Palmer said.

The TSMC door is expected to open in 2025 as they bring in experts from Taiwan to train local workers on the intricacies of installing the equipment.

"Soon and here in Phoenix, it’s going to ramp up and ramp up quickly," Palmer said.

Strothers agrees.

"It’s going to be unreal as far as employment opportunities for people," she said.

So, how do you get one of these jobs of the future? Well, it's a long waitlist, so you might want to get trained now.

More information on training can be found here: http://maricopa.edu/semico