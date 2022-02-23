Ukrainian crisis could further squeeze the wallets of Arizonans

One of the questions over any potential invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces is the potential for Russian cyberattacks targeting the United States, but Kurt Volker, the former U.S. Ambassador to NATO, said cyberattacks should not be our biggest concerns, at least for now.

Volker, who also previously led the McCain Institute at Arizona State University, says more sanctions should come on top of what the White House has already delivered following Russia's recognition of independence to two breakaway Ukrainian regions.

"If Russia were to keep going in Europe, we're going to be facing a much higher threat to our allies, and thus, to ourselves than if Ukraine succeeds in holding off the Russians, and thus, builds a much stronger Europe," said Volker. "Ukraine is a vast country. It has economic potential, and it's the frontline right now defending democracy and freedom in Europe."

However, the crisis can impact the daily lives of Arizonans, because in a global economy, what happens in Kharkiv can affect someone in Phoenix.

Currently, prices are already high at the pump, and the price could jump again, as the price of crude oil continues to rise.

"They're manageable, but it's getting harder to manage," said Mike Johnson. "It went from being $40 to fill up my truck to $60 right now. So it is quite an increase, especially when I have to go out of town a lot."

According to AAA officials, the new culprit might be in Eastern Europe.

"If Russia is going to continue its advances on Ukraine, that would likely push up prices as well," said Aldo Vazquez. "The thing is the global oil market is, like any other market, it's going to respond to bad news, and that's going to have a ripple effect around the globe and in the United States."

AAA officials say while Arizona has cheap gas compared to nearby states, their forecasts show prices will not go down for at least another year.

Beyond the larger fight for freedom, Johnson is keeping an eye on his wallet in Phoenix, and the prices that are only going up.

"Hopefully -- I mean, it won't affect too much, but it seems like it’s steadily getting worse, what's happening over there," said Johnson.

