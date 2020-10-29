VP Mike Pence to visit Tucson, Flagstaff on Oct. 30, days before Election Day

With Election Day just around the corner, the Trump campaign has announced yet another visit to Arizona on Oct. 30.

Vice President Mike Pence will be making back-to-back stops in Flagstaff and Tucson on Friday, two days after President Trump visited Bullhead City and Goodyear to host "Make America Great Again" rallies.

Pence is set to host a rally at Pulliam Airport in Flagstaff at 11:30 a.m. and another rally at Tucson International Airport at 2:30 p.m., according to a press release from the campaign.

The vice president also visited Peoria earlier this month.

Oct. 30 is four days before Election Day, and in the days prior, members of Trump's family have also visited Arizona.

On Oct. 26, Trump's son, Eric, held a rally in Phoenix. Eric Trump's sister, Ivanka, had visited Phoenix just two weeks prior for a similar event.

With less than a week until Election Day, Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in most national polls. Biden also has an advantage, though narrower, in the key swing states that could decide the election.

Trump views Nevada, a state that hasn’t backed a Republican for president since 2004, as one option for success. Hillary Clinton won it by less than 2.5 percentage points in 2016, giving the president hope that he could close the margin.

While Trump has his sights on Nevada, he’s also aiming to keep Arizona in his column. The state hasn’t backed a Democratic presidential candidate since 1996, but it is competitive this year for both the presidency and the Senate. Democrat Mark Kelly is in a close race against GOP Sen. Martha McSally.

Democrats aren’t ceding Nevada and Arizona to Trump in the final days of the campaign. Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, was in Nevada on Tuesday night in an effort to prevent the state from flipping to Trump.

“A path to the White House runs right through this field,” Harris said in a Las Vegas park Tuesday evening.

She also traveled to Arizona on Oct. 28 for campaign stops in Phoenix and Tucson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

