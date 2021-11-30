Water woes: Rio Verde Foothills residents worried as Scottsdale gets ready to cut off their water access

Homeowners in the Rio Verde Foothills, located north of Scottsdale, are losing their water access.

Soon, residents there will no longer be able to tap into Scottsdale's water, as a result of the city's new drought management plan. Many residents have no plan on how they can get water, and some say they will be forced to move if they cannot get access to water.

"We were both shocked and angry, to say the least," said one resident, who did not want to be on camera.

Residents in the Rio Verde Foothills area have received a notice from the City of Scottsdale, which states that Scottsdale Water will be restricting water hauling to only residents within city limits, due to the water supply shortage on the Colorado River and the activation of Stage One of the city's drought management plan.

"If we can't figure this, we lose all equity in the home and then some," said one resident. "We don't have anything left. We have no options."

The Maricopa County residents use a water hauling service that delivers water twice a month, with residents paying per gallon. Now, they don't know if this will continue, as they look for an option.

"The drought in the Southwestern United States is very real, and it is impacting citizens of Maricopa County at a very human level, and we need help," said the resident.

Officials with the City of Scottsdale say they have been notifying residents for at least a couple of years, and that residents in the Rio Verde Foothills have until December of 2022 to receive water.

FOX 10 has reached out to Maricopa County for comment and we are waiting to hear back.

