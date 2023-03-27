Kevin Durant expected to make Suns home debut, Coyotes minority owner arrested: top sports stories

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant will reportedly make his highly anticipated home debut following his latest injury, and a minority owner of the Arizona Coyotes has been suspended indefinitely after he was arrested – these are the top stories in the world of sports from March 20-26.

1. Suns' Kevin Durant 'progressing toward a potential return' on March 29: report: The Athletic's Shams Charania was first to report that Kevin Durant "is progressing toward a potential return to action" on March 29 when the Suns host the Minnesota Timberwolves. Durant has been out of action since March 8 when he injured his ankle after slipping on the court during pregame warmups.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 03: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on March 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

2. Arizona Coyotes minority owner suspended by NHL following arrest: Arizona Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway was suspended indefinitely by the NHL after he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault strangulation, a felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. A prominent hedge fund manager, Barroway owns 5% of the Coyotes.

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 03: Owner, Chairman and Governor Andrew Barroway of the Arizona Coyotes speaks to the press prior to a game between the Arizona Coyotes against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Gila River Arena on January 3, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz Expand

3. UConn's Final Four streak ends with loss to Ohio State: UConn's record streak of reaching 14 straight Final Fours ended when third-seeded Ohio State beat the No. 2 seed Huskies 73-61 on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 25: Aubrey Griffin #44 of the UConn Huskies and teammates huddle during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 25, Expand

4. Japan beats USA in WBC final; Shohei Ohtani strikes out Angels teammate Mike Trout to end game: Samurai Japan's victory was not without drama as Los Angeles Angels teammates Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout faced each other in the biggest possible stage in baseball: in the last out of the ninth inning of a winner-take-all showdown. Ohtani got the better of his teammate after striking out Trout to end the game.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Team Japan celebrates after the final out of the World Baseball Classic Championship defeating Team USA 3-2 at loanDepot park on March 21, 2023, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

5. Arizona State extends Hurley through 2025-26 season: Arizona State has agreed to a contract extension with men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley that runs through the 2025-26 season. Hurley led the Sun Devils to 23 wins this season and their third trip to the NCAA Tournament the last five times it has been played.

TUCSON, AZ - JANUARY 12: Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts during the first half of the college basketball game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on January 12, 2017, in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Pe Expand

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.