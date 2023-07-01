3,000-year-old sword unearthed, world's ugliest dog, Grimace shake TikTok trend: This week's offbeat news

From a 3,000-year-old sword unearthed in Germany to an Arizona couple's White Castle wedding, there was no shortage of unusual tales this week.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: Ronald McDonald (wearing face shield) and Grimace appear in the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade¨ on November 24, 2020 in New York City. The World-Famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade¨ kicks off the holida Expand

1. The Grimace shake won’t kill you: Why are people on TikTok pretending to die after drinking it?: Is your social media feed filled with people faking their deaths or acting out demonic possessions after drinking the Grimace shake? Don’t worry, it’s just a fad.

2. Vacationer dies in Jamaica after trying to down all 21 cocktails on drink menu: family: A British man vacationing in Jamaica died after trying to drink 21 cocktails on a bar's menu, according to reports out of the U.K.

Jonathan Veros full body burn (Guinness World Records)

3. Man breaks record for longest run while on fire: 'Human Torch': A French firefighter and stuntman known as the "human torch" has broken the world record for running the longest distance without oxygen – while on fire.

Pepsi brings back #BetterWithPepsi campaign to declare that hot dogs go Better With Pepsi.

4. Pepsi unveils soda-infused ketchup that will be available at MLB games on Fourth of July: The soda king announced Tuesday that it has unveiled a new condiment in soda-infused ketchup called "Colachup."

Jamie West, 41, walks down the aisle wearing a blue and gold bridal gown with a matching cape and crown during and crown during her White Castle wedding in Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 5, 2023. (Laura Segall Photography)

5. Arizona couple marries at White Castle years after bride, once a homeless teen, was helped by fast food worker: Jamie West, 41, and Drew Schmitt, 58, of Arizona, married on Cinco de Mayo at a White Castle location in Scottsdale, where the pair welcomed 150 guests to a one-of-a-kind royal wedding with sliders, onion rings and other fast food fare.

Linda Elmquist of Tucson, Arizona, holds her dog Scooter, a 7-year-old Chinese Crested hairless, the winner of the contest, at the Worlds Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma June 23, 2023. (Bay City News)

6. World's ugliest dog crowned in Petaluma: Scooter, a Chinese Crested, was the winner of this year’s World’s Ugliest Dog Contest. The 7-year-old pup with wispy hair, deformed hind legs, and a hanging tongue narrowly escaped being euthanized after he was born.

7. Dallas woman's vanity license plate nearly lands her in jail: There are more than 500 specialty license plate designs available to Texas drivers, but just one mishap could have landed a Dallas woman in jail.

8. ‘Too pretty to rob’: Would-be robber asks victim for her number: The man robbed the woman at gunpoint and later messaged her on Facebook to ask her out.

Archäologie-Büro Dr. Woidich / Sergiu Tifui

9. German archaeologists discover 3,000-year-old sword so well preserved it 'almost still shines': Officials say a bronze sword made more than 3,000 years ago that is so well-preserved it "almost still shines" has been unearthed in Germany.

(Greenwich Township Police Department)

10. Adult diapers, urine pads dumped onto New Jersey roadway: police: Police in one New Jersey town took to social media to warn a driver they say is illegally dumping adult diapers and urine pads on area roadways.







