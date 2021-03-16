4 dead, 1 injured in Phoenix shooting; police believe everyone knew each other

Three men and a woman were killed in a shooting in Phoenix on the night of Tuesday, March 16, says the Phoenix Police Department, adding that a fifth victim is expected to be OK.

The incident happened in a home near 65th Avenue and Camelback Road. There, crews found five people who had been shot.

A man and woman died at the scene and two men died at the hospital. Another shooting victim is going to be OK, police say.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the incident and says all the victims are believed to have known each other.

Police also say anyone believed to be involved has been detained. It's not known if there was more than one shooter.