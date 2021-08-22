8-car crash at Phoenix intersection sends 4 to the hospital in critical condition

article

Several people were seriously hurt in an eight-car crash on Sunday in Phoenix and are now being hospitalized, the fire department said.

Police say the crash in the Central Avenue and Camelback Road intersection was likely caused by a driver who ran a red light.

"Initial reports indicate a vehicle ran a red light and collided with other vehicles that were turning left in the intersection," said Sgt. Andy Williams.

Firefighters extricated a person from their car and four people were rushed to the hospital, said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller. Three of them are in critical condition and the fourth is in extremely critical condition.

Three of the victims are in their 40s and one is in their 60s.

