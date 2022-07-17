Airbnb scam, luring suspects arrested, woman leads police on pursuit: this week's top stories

An Airbnb scam targeted a homeowner who was in fact not putting her home up for short-term rentals, luring suspects were arrested following a missing Arizona girl being found in Mexico, and a woman leads police on a pursuit through northern Arizona. Here are this week's top stories from July 10-16.

1. Surprise toddler drowns after being pulled from backyard pool; new details released: An investigation revealed that the mother and child were home alone when the incident happened, and that it was normal for them to take a nap during the day.

2. 'Let me see your hands!': Florida deputies arrested 12-year-old boys who were allegedly playing with handgun: Deputies arrested two 12-year-old boys who were allegedly playing with – and shooting – a real handgun in a seemingly vacant field. One of the boys is accused of pointing the weapon at a vehicle that was passing by.

3. Missing Arizona girl found in Mexico after she was lured by man posing as teen, deputies say: The teenage girl, identified only as "A.T.," had been visiting relatives in California for the summer when Navarro allegedly convinced her to run away with him to Mexico.

Daniel Navarro, Julie Le (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office)

4. Woman leads several law enforcement agencies on pursuit through northern Arizona, police say: A 74-year-old New York woman reportedly evaded authorities from several law enforcement agencies after Sedona Police got many reports of a driver's "erratic" and "disorderly" behavior on July 9.

5. Several dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella contamination: The affected products were distributed between June 8 and June 22 to warehouses located in California, Minnesota, North Carolina and Rhode Island before being shipped nationwide to retail facilities and consumers online, according to the recall.

6. 'I own this home': Detroit woman's home listed on Airbnb by scammers: Imagine having a bunch of random people showing up at your home, believing they've paid to stay at your place. They're even looking for a key that's supposed to be hidden under the mat. That's exactly what's happening to a woman.

A Detroit woman says she was targeted by scammers who listed her home on Airbnb for rent.

7. Arizona educators can now teach at public schools before earning college degree: The state's teacher shortage has now lasted for six years. By the end of 2021, 26% of teacher vacancies remained unfilled, and over half were filled by teachers who did not meet the state's standard certification requirements.

8. Texas couple arrested after dead baby found in their filthy apartment, police say: Officers said the interior of the couple’s apartment was disheveled with what appeared to be dog feces on the floor, according to the affidavit. The couple reportedly tried to clean up some of the mess before officers arrived.

Left, Kameron Gammage, 23, and Leyla Pierson, 18. (Ector County Jail) Expand

9. Stop yelling at tourists, say Jerome police in Arizona destination town: Jerome, population about 450, was once home to one of Arizona’s largest copper mines and is now a hub for artists. Tourists take in its scenic views and visit stores and bars along the winding mountain road that passes through it.

10. Son allegedly killed dad and girlfriend, stabbed mom before barricading self: The emergency call wouldn't be the only interaction between neighbors and police that night as a standoff with the suspect inside would escalate to a barricaded gunman situation over the next six hours.