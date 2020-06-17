Arizona Gov. Ducey to hold news conference as COVID-19 cases spike in the state

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is holding a news conference at 3 P.M. today after a week of record-breaking new COVID-19 case numbers in the state.

The conference comes as 1,837 new cases were reported in the state on Wednesday and more than 2,300 cases were reported a day earlier.

Hundreds of doctors have penned letters to the governor urging for more state action as hospitalizations have risen significantly over the past few days.

Hospitals were treating 1,582 patients on Tuesday, an increase of more than 500 from two weeks earlier. Emergency room visits for patients with virus symptoms soared to nearly 1,100. On June 3, hospitals reported seeing 638 patients in the ER.

This increase in hospitalizations has led to a high demand for nurses, with Arizona medical facilities reaching out beyond state lines for assistance from nurses across the United States.

Statewide Tuesday, hospitals were at 85% of capacity - well above the 80% rate where Gov. Doug Ducey said they would have to halt elective surgeries to preserve space.

Ducey posted on Twitter Wednesday morning urging Arizonans to wear masks, but has not decided to issue a mandate requiring it.

