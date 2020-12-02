Expand / Collapse search

Arizona health officials push for new COVID-19 restrictions while hospitals brace for spike in cases

Coronavirus in Arizona
Health officials in Arizona pushing for new coronavirus restrictions

The calls for new restrictions come as hospitals brace for a spike in new cases in the coming weeks.

PHOENIX - The first cases from Thanksgiving are showing up, so hospitals are bracing for a spike in the next week or two -- and scrambling to find enough staff to handle it. They're also asking Arizonans to hunker down for a couple more months.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines in the pipeline, but there will be many dark days before the pandemic is in the rear view mirror.

"So we're really concerned.. mid-December is going to see a huge caseload of hospitalizations and ICU bed patients that came from a Thanksgiving exposure," said Dr. Andrew Carroll.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

It looks like the first vaccine will arrive in Arizona in mid-December and it will be given to at-risk groups first, such as healthcare workers and people in nursing homes. Then the general public should start rolling up their sleeves come February.

"Hopefully will have Pfizer, Moderna, and Astra Zeneca online by that time. So probably looking at maybe the tail end of February into mid-March to see much more widespread distribution of the vaccine," said Carroll.

But first, Arizona has to make it through the next few months. Several hospital officials, doctors, and nurses are urging stronger restrictions until a vaccine arrives -- things like a curfew.

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

"It would be helpful for us within Phoenix.. within Maricopa County to continue to put these things in place to decrease the spread. A curfew would be a good step for us to help mitigate the spread," said Valleywise Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael White. "We do not want to ever get to the point where we have to implement the crisis standards of care.. we may see vaccination in Arizona that week following the Dec. 10 meeting plans continue to be in place around how that vaccine will be allocated."

We still don't know how many does are allocated for Arizona. The vaccines come with two booster shots, 28 days apart. The reported side effects thus far include a sore arm and mild flu-like symptoms, which doctors say is a good thing: showing your immune system is at work.

COVID-19 vaccine coverage:

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Monitor your health daily

