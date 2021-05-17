Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announces run for governor

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced she is running for governor.

Yee announced her plans with a video posted to social media. She introduces herself as the descendent of immigrants who opened a grocery store in the 1930s and praises former President Donald Trump’s border and economic policies. She pledges to tackle border security and oppose socialist policies, which she says have damaged California, where she lived for a time.

"Our way of life is under attack by the corrupt press, reckless caproate leaders and politicians who put socialist ideals over people, our freedom of speech and our elections," Yee says in the video.

Yee’s video is heavily focused on national issues and figures, showing images of Democratic politicians unpopular with Republicans including President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Govs. Gavin Newsom of California and Andrew Cuomo of New York.

As treasurer, Yee oversees more than $20 billion in state investments. She was previously a legislator representing parts of the West Valley and an adviser to former Treasurer Dean Martin.

Yee is the first Asian American woman elected to serve in the Arizona Legislature. She was also the second woman to serve as Senate Majority Leader since U.S. Justice Sandra Day O'Connor served the position in the Arizona Senate in 1973.

Former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez announced in March he is running for governor.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is barred by term limits from seeking a third term.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More Arizona Politics Coverage

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.