Blowing dust distracting some Phoenix area drivers, ADOT says

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says drivers in the Phoenix metro area are seeing dust blowing across highways Sunday night.

"Please slow down if necessary and be prepared to pull over if visibility drops," ADOT said in a Tweet.

At around 8 p.m., the National Weather Service said strong winds will begin to impact the greater Phoenix area with winds up to 35 mph.

Earlier Sunday there was a dust advisory for Maricopa and Pinal counties but it's since been canceled.

NWS says to "travel with care" as the dust blows and the wind kicks things into the air.

