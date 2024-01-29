Buc-ee's in Arizona: Goodyear City Council approves a rezone

The Goodyear City Council voted on Monday to approve a rezone, clearing the way for the first Buc-ee's gas station in Arizona.

Buc-ee's has submitted plans to open a 75,000-square-foot retail store in Goodyear off I-10 and Bullard Avenue.

Construction details have not been announced.

While this vote doesn't make it entirely official, it's a big step forward.

As of last year, Buc-ee's had 47 locations with the majority of them in Texas.

An aerial view shows a Buc-ees store location at 27106 Northwest Freeway in Cypress on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2011, in Houston. ( Smiley N. Pool / Houston Chronicle ) (Photo by Smiley N. Pool/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Map of where the location is proposed: