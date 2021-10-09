Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into Glendale gas line, prompting hazmat situation

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Police lights (file) article

Generic image of police lights.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A Glendale driver hit a gas line Saturday afternoon and it prompted a hazardous materials response from Glendale Fire crews, the department said.

The crash happened near Glendale and 67th avenues.

"Haz Mat crews have secured the leak and are checking for any residual gas readings," the department said.

No further information is available.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: