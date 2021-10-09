Car crashes into Glendale gas line, prompting hazmat situation

article

A Glendale driver hit a gas line Saturday afternoon and it prompted a hazardous materials response from Glendale Fire crews, the department said.

The crash happened near Glendale and 67th avenues.

"Haz Mat crews have secured the leak and are checking for any residual gas readings," the department said.

No further information is available.

