Coconino County deputy seizes 40K fentanyl pills during I-17 traffic stop

A Coconino County deputy discovered 40,000 fentanyl pills in a vehicle during a traffic stop on I-17, and two people have been arrested.

The deputy pulled the vehicle over for an unspecified traffic violation on July 31 and reportedly became suspicious due to "vague and conflicting statements" made by the driver and passenger.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A K-9 alerted a deputy to more than 40,000 fentanyl pills inside a vehicle on July 31. (Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say the deputy used a K-9 to "sniff" out the vehicle, and it detected more than 40,000 blue M30 pills hidden inside the passenger side door.

The two occupants of the vehicle are accused of possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale. The car was impounded.