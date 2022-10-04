Crash in Maryvale sends 4 to the hospital, Phoenix Police officials say

Phoenix Police officials say a crash involving two vehicles in the Maryvale area sent four people to the hospital.

According to a statement, officers responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 4:00 a.m., and based on early information, one of the cars involved was headed east on Thomas Road when that car and another car that was headed north on 35th Avenue collided.

"The vehicle going north was occupied by three females that are believed to be adults. All three were transported to the hospital," read a portion of the statement.

As for the other car, officials said two men were inside that car at the time of the crash, and the passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

