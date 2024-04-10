Body found in landfill between Buckeye and Gila Bend

Authorities are working to learn more about the body of an unidentified person found in a landfill in Buckeye.

The body, which was confirmed to be of a man, was found around 11:30 a.m. and an investigation is underway, according to authorities.

The Republic Services Southwest Landfill - where the body was found - is located on State Route 85 between Interstate 10 and Interstate 8.

The landfill is located a few blocks north of Lewis Prison near the intersection of State Route 85 and Lewis Prison Road.

Police said that they are still working on recovering and identifying the remains of the person.

An investigation is in the early stages and a pathologist is expected to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No further information was provided.