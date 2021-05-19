Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
8
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Driverless Waymo taxi gets stuck in Chandler traffic, runs from support crew

By
Published 
Chandler
FOX 10 Phoenix

Driverless Waymo taxi goes rogue in Chandler

A driverless Waymo taxi went rogue after getting confused in Chandler traffic and ended up fleeing from support crews. FOX 10's Irene Snyder spoke to the passenger inside who recorded the entire incident.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A driverless Waymo taxi was caught on camera going rogue on a Chandler intersection near a construction site last week.

The company told the passenger at the time that the vehicle was confused with cones blocking a lane. 

"Went to the Safeway and back, tried to turn right, but the lane it wanted to turn into was blocked by cones," said Joel Johnson, the taxi passenger.

Johnson braced himself in the backseat, unable to do anything to stop the car. It blocked halfway between lanes and then backed up, blocking the full lane.

When support crews tried to stop the car, the Waymo One decided to make for a quick getaway.

"They almost got to the car and then it drove away again," Johnson said. "It was just like a whole mess."

The Waymo company, owned by Alphabet, has about 600 vehicles. 300 of those operate in the Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa and Tempe area. 

The company has a remote assistance team to help confused vehicles, but they told Johnson that a remote specialist gave "incorrect guidance" and made it hard for the Waymo taxi to get back on track.

Johnson says despite this bump in the road, he’ll continue to ride in these self driving cars. 

"Don't write off the technology," he said. "I have over 1000 miles in these cars and I still feel safe so don’t write it off just cause of one thing like this."

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

More Arizona news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:


 