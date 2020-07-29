Fire breaks out after train derailment, bridge collapse over Tempe Town Lake

A second-alarm fire has broken out over Tempe Town Lake after a bridge collapsed and a train derailed near Farmer Avenue and First Street.

Tempe fire officials say multiple train cars are on fire, with some carrying lumber.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic near the area is being restricted near the lake and west of downtown Tempe, and Valley Metro light rail trains are being rerouted at Mill Avenue/3rd Street and 50th Street/Washington.

The Loop 101 ramp to Loop 202 westbound are being shut down, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation, with more closures planned soon.

The City of Tempe has cancelled all boating activities and classes due to the derailment.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

