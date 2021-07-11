Five people displaced, puppy hurt after massive Phoenix house fire

A family of five escaped unharmed but their dog suffered minor injuries after a massive house fire near 7th Street and Broadway late Saturday night, fire crews said.

When firefighters arrived, they found seven vehicles, a boat, a mobile home and an adjacent home on the property in flames. A power pole in a nearby alley was also on fire.

Crews battled strong winds, but managed to keep the fire from spreading to other homes and buildings in the area.

All of the residents in the home were able to escape, and firefighters were able to rescue a small puppy that had suffered minor burns. The homeowners have taken the dog to a veterinarian for treatment.

Two adults and three kids have been displaced in the fire, but no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

