Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 12:02 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
12
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 11:49 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Gila County, La Paz County, Maricopa County, Mohave County, Pinal County, Yuma County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 11:46 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Graham County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 12:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 1:02 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 11:56 AM MST until TUE 3:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 11:45 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Gila County, Graham County, La Paz County, Maricopa County, Mohave County, Pinal County, Yavapai County, Yuma County
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 12:45 PM MST, Central Phoenix, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM MST, Deer Valley
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 12:45 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Navajo County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 12:45 PM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 1:00 PM MST, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio running for mayor of Fountain Hills

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
Arizona Politics
FOX 10 Phoenix

Ex-Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio running for mayor of Fountain Hills

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio announced Tuesday that he is running for mayor of Fountain Hills.

"It was an honor and privilege serving the people of Maricopa County as their Sheriff," Arpaio said in a news release on Oct. 5. "Now, I want to directly give something back to my hometown of Fountain Hills, Arizona, which I love, utilizing my life experience and commonsense to make Fountain Hills a better place to live."

Arpaio served as Maricopa County's sheriff for 24 years before he was voted out of office in 2016, when voters chose Paul Penzone as sheriff instead. He became something of a celebrity sheriff during his decades on the job. Fighting illegal immigration and drugs were his priorities, while Tent City (which has been closed down) and pink underwear became his personal stamp on crime.

Since his 2016 defeat, Arpaio ran in a number of political races, including the Republican Party primary for Arizona's Senate seat in 2018, where state figures show he came in third, behind Martha McSally and Kelli Ward. In 2020, he ran in the GOP primary for his old job as sheriff, ultimately losing to his former right-hand man, Jerry Sheridan.

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio

More Arizona politics news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.