Tropical Storm Hilary to bring rain, possible flooding to Arizona: Live radar, updates

The West Coast is bracing for Tropical Storm Hilary, and Arizona residents are bracing for the risk of dangerous flash flooding.

Hurricane Hilary weakened to a Category 1 as it approached Baja California in Mexico Sunday morning and downgraded further to a tropical storm before reaching southern California. But it still has potential to bring a historic amount of rain to the Southwest.

The western reaches of Arizona are the most at risk for flooding and high winds, and residents are preparing for the storm.

"With high winds, we want to anchor everything down that we can. Put everything away. Furniture, anything that could become a flying object," said Tony Badilla, the Yuma County Emergency Management Director.

The county gave out thousands of sandbags Saturday and is asking everyone to stay inside once the storm hits.

The National Weather Service is warning parts of western and northern Arizona to be aware of the possibility of tornadoes. There's a 2-4% possibility that it could occur in areas including Kingman, Lake Havasu City and as far east as Flagstaff.

"The National Weather Service just issued a High Wind Advisory for us. We’ll have winds up to 65 mph. Obviously, we’re gonna have up to an inch and a quarter of rain," Badilla said. "So we’re expecting the worst and preparing for that, so we’ll see how this plays out [Sunday]. They did put a slight warning out for possible tornadoes along the Colorado River area, which is our area."

The Phoenix area should see widespread rain heading into Sunday evening and overnight Monday, but the brunt of the storm will be felt further west. The highest potential for flooding will start at 3 p.m. through midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Live radar

Latest updates

10 a.m.

Becoming windy with strong storms and heavy downpours in the region today through early Monday. - @MaricopaFlood

8:55 a.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk of Severe Weather across much of N. AZ, including a 2-4% probability of a tornado within 25 miles of any given point for areas shaded in green on the left-hand side map. - @NWSFlagstaff

8:33 a.m.

Hilary has weakened to a Tropical Storm and is expected to make it into SoCal this afternoon. Expect periods of heavy rain; areas of flooding especially in the mtns and deserts; and strong winds especially in San Diego Co, east Inland Empire, mtns, and deserts. Be safe! - @NWSSanDiego on X

8:30 a.m.

Sky Harbor's website shows that a total of 191 flights have been disrupted as of 8 a.m. Of the 175 that were canceled, a significant amount of them are Southwest flights to southern California.

6:10 a.m.

As tropical system Hilary moves north along northern Baja coast today toward southern California, southeast Arizona will see gusty south to southeast winds and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rain with some of the stronger storms. - @NWSTucson on X

5:30 a.m.

Radar Update: Isolated showers will continue early this morning across south-central Arizona. Further west, heavier rain is expected to develop later this morning across portions of southeastern California. - @NWSPhoenix on X

5 a.m.

There will be a threat for flash flooding later today (see the graphic for details) Be sure to avoid flood prone areas such as slot canyons, swimming holes, low-lying and poor drainage areas. Here are some flood safety tips: https://weather.gov/safety/flood - @NWSFlagstaff on X

10 p.m., Saturday

Dangerous to locally catastrophic flooding is expected Sunday over southern CA and western AZ (esp. over/near rugged terrain). Residents should be finishing preparations as soon as possible. If you have travel plans through this area, please consider changing them. - @NWSPhoenix on X

9 p.m., Saturday



