Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
5
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

LeBron James pressures Biden administration to bring Brittney Griner home 'swiftly and safely'

By Ryan Gaydos
Published 
Phoenix Mercury
FOX News
LeBron James_Brittney Griner GETTY article

(Photos by Harry How/Getty Images and Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LeBron James joined the mounting support for Brittney Griner on Sunday as the WNBA star remained in custody in Russia after her arrest in February.

James called on the Biden administration to bring Griner home "swiftly and safely" and pointed his followers to a QR code for them to learn more about the Phoenix Mercury center’s detention overseas.

"For over 100 days, BG has faced inhumane conditions in a Russian prison and has been denied communications with her family and loved ones," the picture following James’ tweet read. "As a decorated Olympian and member of an elite global sport community, BG’s detention must be resolved out of respect for the sanctity of all sport and for all Americans traveling internationally. It is imperative that the U.S. Government immediately address this human rights issue and do whatever is necessary to return Brittney home."

James called on athletes to stand together and raise awareness about Griner’s situation.

"We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can to bring BG home quickly and safely!!" the Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted. "Our voice as athletes is stronger together."

Griner has been held in Russia since February, after Russian authorities said they found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. In early May, the U.S. government determined that Griner was being "wrongfully detained" by the Russian government.

In mid-May, Griner’s pre-trial detention was extended one month, according to her lawyer. Griner’s lawyer believes that the short extension signifies that the case will go to trial shortly.

Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and won the 2014 WNBA championship with the Mercury.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com

Continuing coverage

Brittney Griner now considered wrongfully detained, US officials say

WNBA star Brittney Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing traces of cannabis oil.

Watch: Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner detained in Russia after vapes found in luggage

Phoenix Mercury player and WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has been jailed in Russia after vape cartridges were found in her luggage at a Moscow airport, according to multiple reports. A Russian news agency reported that Griner could spend 5 to 10 years in prison on drug smuggling charges, according to the New York Post. Credit: Federal Customs Service of Russia via Storyful