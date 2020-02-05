Lobbyist shares details surrounding claims of sexual harassment against Michelle Ugenti-Rita

State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita became the face of the #MeToo movement at the Arizona State Capitol, after she revealed that she was the target of sexual harassment by her male colleagues throughout her four terms.

In a post made in October 2017 on her Facebook page, Ugenti-Rita said she experienced "unwanted sexual advances and lewd and suggestive comments regarding my body and appearance from male colleagues" almost immediately upon her arrival to the State Capitol.

Accusations leveled by Ugenti-Rita became one of a number of sexual harassment accusations that ended with the expulsion of State Rep. Don Shooter from the legislature. However, in a lawsuit filed against Shooter, a lobbyist is sharing some extreme details of sexual harassment that she endured at the hands of Ugenti-Rita.

In a court deposition filed on behalf of Shooter, the lobbyist claims that Ugenti-Rita and Brian Townsend, a former staffer for Gov. Doug Ducey, propositioned her repeatedly for a sexual encounter.

Townsend is Ugenti-Rita's husband, and the lobbyist who levelled the accusations was a former staffer of Townsend.

The lobbyist claims Townsend sent her nude photos on more than one occasion. She also believes that Ugenti-Rita knew of them. In the deposition, the lobbyist claims the situation made her uncomfortable because of Ugenti-Rita's unwelcome sexual advances, including one occasion at a conference, in which the lobbyist said the Ugenti-Rita invited her to stay the night in her hotel room.

Advertisement

After yet another nude photo text, the lobbyist shot back, saying "I'm not interested, please stop messaging me."

According to the deposition, the next time they crossed paths, the lobbyist says Ugenti-Rita started yelling at her in a bathroom, calling her a liar. It was after this incident in which Ugenti-Rita publicly accused shooter of sexual harassment, leading to his expulsion.

According to the Associated Press, Shooter is the first state lawmaker to be expelled since the emergency of the #MeToo movement.

Expelled State Rep. Don Shooter doing a "mic drop" during his expulsion vote in 2018 at the Arizona State Capitol (From Archive / FOX 10 Phoenix)

FOX 10 has reached out to Ugenti-Rita through the Republican Senate Caucus. There was no response as of Wednesday afternoon.

FOX 10 has also contacted attorneys on both sides, with Shooter's team saying they will "continue to pursue justice".

State Sen. Ugenti-Rita represents the state's 23rd Legislative District, which covers portions of Scottsdale and the northeast corner of Maricopa County.