Local food truck owner says immigration raids are impacting his business

One local business owner believes immigration raids are jeopardizing sales.

Parked on the corner of West Cavalcade and Norhill Boulevard in the Heights is the LaMacro taco truck, an award-winning taqueria that's boasted homemade, authentic Mexican recipes for the last eight years.

LaMacro did so well at one point, they opened up a sno-cone shop three months ago.

The owner says he expected sales to slow down at the start of summer vacation, just like any other holiday period. But in his eight years of operating his taco food truck business, he says he's never seen it tank to this extent.

If it continues on this trend, he's not sure how his business will stay afloat.

Recently, owner Saul Obregon says his business has unexpectedly dipped in sales.

"We went from doing 20 to 30 to 40 orders to just maybe two a day, you know," he said. "We had no choice but just to shut it down for breakfast and lunch, not only because we're not getting the customers, but because it's hot in there and I just can't afford to pay them."

The decline is also trickling down to affect him and his employees as well.

"I had to let go of a couple of employees, one of them she's on call," Obregon said. "I feel bad because they live pay check to pay check, and it's unfortunate but I'm at the point where I'm doing the same thing."

The former oil and gas mechanical engineer says he changed his entire career path and put all of his savings into making this business work years ago, and he can only think of one reason why sales would suddenly collapse.

"I want to say it could be the raids. We used to get a lot of Hispanic people coming through, like a lot of yard guys.," he said.

In fact, FIEL Houston's executive director, Cesar Espinosa, said the immigrant rights group has gotten several complaints from other businesses undergoing similar problems.

"A lot of businesses have reported a downfall in their sales this week, and it's just unfortunate that these things have to happen because at the end of the day, not only does the immigrant community lose, but Houston in general, our economy takes a hit," says Espinosa.

Obregon was named a Harvey Hero by Mayor Turner for his generosity after the floods. Currently, the food truck is only open for dinner and late night eats until more customers begin showing up.