Man accused of shooting, killing his mother in Ahwatukee

Police arrested a man who allegedly admitted to shooting his mother at a home in Ahwatukee.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to the home near 5th Avenue and Chandler Boulevard at around 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 5 after a person called 911 saying that his mother had been shot and was dying.

When officers arrived at the scene, 33-year-old Robert Kistner came outside with his hands up.

"As he was being placed into handcuffs, Robert stated that he had shot his mother two times," Sgt. Philip Krynsky said in a statement.

Police went inside the home and found 60-year-old Monique Kistner unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Robert Kistner was booked into jail and is accused of first-degree murder.

