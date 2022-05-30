Man hospitalized following road-rage shooting in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a road-rage shooting that left one person injured on May 30.
The incident reportedly happened in the area of 48th Street and McDowell Road. According to a brief statement released by police, the victim and another man had a verbal argument while they were driving separate vehicles.
"The suspect pulls out a firearm and shoots the victim. Both males drive away from the scene and the victim calls 911 from a separate location," read a portion of a statement released by Phoenix Police.
The victim, according to investigators, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
"The victim has provided limited information," read a portion of the statement.
An investigation is ongoing.
