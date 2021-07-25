Expand / Collapse search
Need a lake day? Company offers boat rentals in Arizona

By
Published 
Consumer
FOX 10 Phoenix

Company offers boat rentals in Arizona

FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

PHOENIX - Now that we're in the dog days of summer, there's no better place to cool off than at one of Arizona's beautiful lakes.

For those who want to spend the day on the water but don't have a boat, there's a company that can help you rent one.

A website called GetMyBoat will pair people up with a boat owner that's willing to rent out their watercraft.

"They handle all the scheduling, the calendar, the transaction, everything," said John Petri, who uses the service. "They've created a fantastic portal for people to launch and start a boat rental business."

Petri and his wife are both pastors and have been renting out their boat for a few years now.

"We had a ski boat at that time and we thought maybe we could rent the boat a couple of times a month, help offset the cost of the boat, and maybe even make a few bucks to help us start our church," Petri said.

By renting out the boat, Petri says it has helped the costs - with an added bonus.

"We've been so fortunate, lots of families that just want to get out on the water," he said. "You know, owning a boat's expensive so this is a great opportunity for them without the full cost of ownership and maintenance and storage and all that."

Costs of rentals depend on the type of boat. They have everything from jet skis for a few hundred dollars to houseboats for a few thousand. There are even some party pontoon boats that come with their own driver.

