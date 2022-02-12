Expand / Collapse search
North Phoenix shooting: Heartbroken family seeks justice after man was killed at skate park

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated February 15, 2022 5:28PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Family seeks justice after man was shot and killed near skate park

A shooting that happened on Feb. 11 near Paradise Valley Skate Park resulted in the death of 18-year-old Vicente Ladua. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett spoke with Ladua's family, who is seeking justice for the 18-year-old amid heartbreak.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are searching for the person who shot and killed an 18-year-old man at a skate park on the night of Feb. 11.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. near Paradise Valley Skate Park at 40th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Vicente Ladua with "obvious signs of trauma," police said.

Witnesses reportedly said they saw a man shoot him several times before running away. Ladua later died from his injuries.

Victim's family left heartbroken

Ladua's mother, Selena Regalado, is still in shock over what happened. 

"He was so funny. So goofy," said Regalado. "He loved the outside. He was just a happy, happy kid. Just so happy."

Regalado said Ladua loved fast cars and food, and spent almost everyday at the skate park near their home with his friends and siblings. Since Ladua's death, friends and family have been placing flowers by a fence at the skate park, in his memory.

"For someone to shoot him that many times, shoot him to hurt him," said Regalado. "You killed him. You murdered him, and he’s not coming back to his little sisters or his dad or his brothers or his sister. We’re all just so hurt. It’s heartbreaking."

Regalado said she heard the gunshots from her home nearby. She ran to the scene, where her younger son was holding Ladua in his arms.

"I just want the person that did this to my son to come forward," said Regalado. "I mean, you did it. You messed up your own life. You made your bed, now lie in it."

An investigation is ongoing, and no suspect information was released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

