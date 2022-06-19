Ozzy Osbourne's major operation revealed, monsoon arrives in Arizona, a Ford recall: this week's top stories

article

Ozzy Osbourne's major operation has been revealed, monsoon season has officially arrived in Arizona, and security footage shows a dog caught his own home on fire. This week, we're light on crime stories, which are usually the most common top stories. Here are the stories that interested you the most between June 12-18.

1. Ozzy Osbourne’s family visits him at hospital as details of 'major operation' revealed: Both Sharon and Kelly, his wife and daughter, wore protective face masks as they entered the hospital to see the Black Sabbath frontman, with Sharon wheeling luggage behind her while also carrying an oversized purse.

Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage at iHeartRadio ICONS with Ozzy Osbourne: In Celebration of Ordinary Man at iHeartRadio Theater on February 24, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

2. Pipeline Fire: Wildfire burning north of Flagstaff forces evacuations, suspect arrested: Matthew Riser was taken into custody in connection to this fire just hours after it began after a witness reported seeing a white truck leave the scene of the fire near Snowbowl Road.

3. Monsoon rains arrive in Arizona: Live radar, updates: "June is usually the driest month climatologically for Arizona, and to get measurable precipitation in June, we're very, very excited and grateful for that," said Erinanne Saffell, Arizona State climatologist.

4. Florida man says alligator attacked, ate his dog 'like it was nothing': report: He had been playing fetch with Toby, who was standing in the shallow water off the trail, when an alligator suddenly grabbed his dog head-first.

5. House catches on fire. Video shows the dog did it: The video showed the dog reaching up and touching the top of a stove. Fire officials said the dog activated the controls and turned on a burner. A pan from the previous night’s dinner was on top of the burner.

A still image taken from home surveillance which showed a dog starting a house fire. (Given by Southern Platte Fire Protection District on behalf of family.)

6. Ford announces massive recall of 2.9M vehicles that can roll away, cause crashes: The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.

Ford logo on a truck at the 2009 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

7. Verizon cuts home internet rates to $25 a month: The wireless network titan said in a statement their internet plans don’t have hidden fees, annual contracts, or extra charges for equipment.

People wait for service inside a Verizon store in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

8. Why a Northern California gas station is charging nearly $10 a gallon: It's still expensive to buy gas elsewhere in the country, but way less expensive than California, which has the highest average in the nation hovering around $6.40 a gallon, according to AAA.

9. Bodies of a man and woman found in Phoenix, police say: "This is currently being investigated as a death investigation of an adult female and an adult male. A witness located both individuals unresponsive. There are no obvious signs of foul play," police said.

10. Mesa family traumatized after man kills their dog before shooting himself: 'This is devastating': "The sweetest dog, she was a couch-loving, bed-sleeping … there was no rules for Bailey," said Doug, the dog's owner. "She was a princess."