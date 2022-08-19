Expand / Collapse search
PD: South Phoenix shooting leaves person in critical condition

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that left two people injured during the evening hours of Aug. 19.

According to a statement, the incident happened in an area near 7th Avenue and Southern. Police officials say an adult woman and a juvenile male were shot during an argument at an apartment complex in the area. The juvenile male was taken to a hospital in critical condition, while the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was also taken to the hospital.

"As responding officers arrived, they contacted the two victims along with several witnesses and were able to identify an adult male suspect involved in the shooting," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say an investigation is ongoing.

