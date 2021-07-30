Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Fire: Hiker who went missing while on Camelback Mountain found dead

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Camelback East
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say say a hiker who went missing while hiking Camelback Mountain has died.

According to a statement, the woman hiker, who was in her 30s, was found off the Echo Canyon Trail, near a home on the northeast side of Camelback Mountain. The woman was found unresponsive, and was pronounced dead.

According to earlier statements by Phoenix Fire officials, members of the Technical Rescue Team were dispatched to Camelback Mountain at around 1:00 p.m., after a hiker said his companion did not return to the parking lot.

"The adult female hiker is visiting from out of town and became overheated halfway up the Echo Canyon Trail," read a portion of the statement. "According to the hiking companion, he continued to the top of the mountain, while she turned around to return back to the parking lot."

Fire officials said when the hiker returned to the parking lot and their car, the female companion's belongings were all inside the car, but the female was not there.

Over 30 rescuers, according to Phoenix Fire officials, were deployed to locate the missing hiker. In addition, Phoenix Police's Firebird helicopter was also deployed to the area.

Phoenix Fire officials say Phoenix Police will lead a death investigation.

