Phoenix Police suspect foul play in disappearance of teen

After a missing Phoenix teen's car was found abandoned in Yavapai County over the summer, the Phoenix Police Department says on Oct. 31 that his disappearance is now suspicious.

Michael Fazzari, 18, went missing on July 1 from his home near 7th Street and Beardsley Road after he went to visit friends.

"Foulplay is suspected and investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident," the police department said.

