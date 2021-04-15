Police: 1 dead, suspect arrested following shooting at Wild Horse Pass Casino

Police say one man is dead and a suspect was arrested following a shooting in the parking garage at Wild Horse Pass Casino.

According to Gila River Police, the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident involving a man and a woman, and the woman's significant other.

"Appears to be a domestic situation where a man found his significant other with another man," police said on April 15. "At some point, one of the men was shot and died. A male suspect is in custody."

The victim was identified by police as 52-year-old Phillip Bachelder.

Jonathan Lorenz

The suspect, 37-year-old Jonathan Lorenz, was booked into jail following his release from the hospital. He is accused of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The woman was not injured.





