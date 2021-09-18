Police searching for 2 suspects after man shot, killed in Phoenix

article

Police are searching for two suspects in connection to the murder of a man in Phoenix on Friday night.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to an area near 17th and Atlanta Avenues just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 17 for reports of a shooting.

Once at the scene, officers found 39-year-old Ramon Patino with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"Witnesses reported seeing the victim in a verbal altercation with two unknown Hispanic males who fled the area on foot," said Sgt. Vincent Cole.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

