President Trump supporters rally at Arizona Capitol as DC protest turns violent

Members of Arizona's Republican party held a day-long rally outside the state's capitol for most of Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The rally marched on through the afternoon as news developed President Donald Trump supporters stormed and broke their way into the US Capitol building.

At least one person is in critical condition after being shot in Washington D.C. and several officers were reportedly injured.

Thousands of National Guard troops were deployed to the nation's capitol to protect the building and lawmakers who were meeting to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 win.

Biden delivered remarks from Wilmington, Delaware where he called this a dark moment in American history. He called on President Trump to address the nation on TV.

Just minutes after Biden's address, Trump posted a video on Twitter asking for his supporters to go home in peace but continued to call the 2020 election fraudulent and stolen.

