Scottsdale man found dead in Grand Canyon
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK - A Scottsdale man was found dead after hiking in the Grand Canyon.
Grand Canyon National Park officials said they received reports of an overdue hiker just after 8 a.m. on Dec. 21 near Boucher Trail.
During an aerial search, the body of 57-year-old Ralph Stoll was found between Yuma Point and Dripping Springs.
Stoll's body was recovered and airlifted to the South Rim.
The cause of death is under investigation by the medical examiner.
Arizona Headlines
- Surveillance video shows arson suspect lighting fire to stage of Ak-Chin Pavilion: Silent Witness
- Police seize 270K fentanyl pills, cash, guns from Phoenix home; suspect arrested
- Man in wheelchair critically injured after being hit by car near north Phoenix intersection
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement