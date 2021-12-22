Scottsdale man found dead in Grand Canyon

A Scottsdale man was found dead after hiking in the Grand Canyon.

Grand Canyon National Park officials said they received reports of an overdue hiker just after 8 a.m. on Dec. 21 near Boucher Trail.

During an aerial search, the body of 57-year-old Ralph Stoll was found between Yuma Point and Dripping Springs.

Stoll's body was recovered and airlifted to the South Rim.

The cause of death is under investigation by the medical examiner.

