Tempe settles lawsuit with Union Pacific over 2020 train derailment
TEMPE, Ariz. - The city of Tempe has settled a lawsuit with railroad company Union Pacific over a fiery train derailment on Tempe Town Lake in 2020.
City officials say the freight company will pay nearly half a million dollars for the costs incurred by the city.
Twelve railroad cars derailed after a train hit a bridge over Tempe Town Lake, causing it to collapse and sparking a massive fire.
Several cars carrying hazardous materials overturned, leaking chemicals into the area.
The bridge has since been replaced, and it cost Union Pacific $11 million to make the repairs.
