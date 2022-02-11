Expand / Collapse search

Tempe settles lawsuit with Union Pacific over 2020 train derailment

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Tempe
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tempe settles lawsuit with Union Pacific over 2020 train derailment

TEMPE, Ariz. - The city of Tempe has settled a lawsuit with railroad company Union Pacific over a fiery train derailment on Tempe Town Lake in 2020.

City officials say the freight company will pay nearly half a million dollars for the costs incurred by the city.

Twelve railroad cars derailed after a train hit a bridge over Tempe Town Lake, causing it to collapse and sparking a massive fire.

Several cars carrying hazardous materials overturned, leaking chemicals into the area. 

The bridge has since been replaced, and it cost Union Pacific $11 million to make the repairs.

Train derailment results in fire, partial bridge collapse, and chemical leak

The fire happened at a bridge over Tempe Town Lake. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

More Tempe news

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: