Tempe settles lawsuit with Union Pacific over 2020 train derailment

The city of Tempe has settled a lawsuit with railroad company Union Pacific over a fiery train derailment on Tempe Town Lake in 2020.

City officials say the freight company will pay nearly half a million dollars for the costs incurred by the city.

Twelve railroad cars derailed after a train hit a bridge over Tempe Town Lake, causing it to collapse and sparking a massive fire.

Several cars carrying hazardous materials overturned, leaking chemicals into the area.

The bridge has since been replaced, and it cost Union Pacific $11 million to make the repairs.

