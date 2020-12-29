Valley residents fed up with constant late-night fireworks

The use of consumer fireworks continues to boom well after the Fourth of July and not everyone is a fan.

FOX 10's Linda Williams spoke with a woman who understands fireworks on Independence Day or New Year's Eve, but she says she's been hearing them go off for weeks now. She worries about veterans with PTSD and her own family.

"It starts usually around 3 p.m. And sometimes it's gone into 1 a.m. with the fireworks. Last night I was woken up by a big boom around 11:30 p.m., midnight."

Jennifer Jersey who lives in north-central Phoenix says fireworks have been a nightly occurrence this year in particular. She says it's become too much.

She says it sets off her dogs and she also worries about her daughter who has autism. She has to wear headphones to mute the noise.

"It's very stressful if those noises are going on. You know, I looked up the laws within Phoenix what's allowed and when it's allowed. And what they're lighting off is the mortar fireworks. They're not lighting off what is allowed which is the non-noisy, low-to-the-ground, sparkly, non-noise-bearing firework."

Jersey says Phoenix police have not been able to help which she understands in a big city where fireworks violations aren't a priority.

Phoenix police say they'll do what they can.

"Basically, we do our best to just respond and educate people about safety. Obviously, there are legal and illegal fireworks. If you have illegal fireworks, it's a $1,000 civil fine," said Sgt. Andy Williams with the Phoenix Police Department.

Sgt. Williams says you can report noise violations at any time by calling the non-emergency Phoenix police number at 602-262-6151.

City of Phoenix Permissible Fireworks:

https://www.phoenix.gov/firesite/Documents/083287.pdf