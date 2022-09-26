Robert Sarver to sell Suns and Mercury, Rihanna to headline Super bowl halftime show: top sports stories

Police in Las Vegas are investigating allegations that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was struck in the face by a fan following Arizona's overtime win over the Raiders, and Robert Sarver announced he will seek buyers for the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury franchises after ESPN published a report, accusing Sarver of multiple racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents during his tenure as owner; these are the top stories in the world of sports from Sept. 19-25.

1. Police investigating allegations that a fan struck Cardinals QB Kyler Murray: Police in Las Vegas said they’re investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on following a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

2. Robert Sarver announces plans to sell Suns, Mercury: Robert Sarver said he is seeking buyers for both the Phoenix Suns and Mercury franchises after he was suspended and fined by the NBA following an investigation into claims of racism and sexual harassment against Sarver during his tenure as owner.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Pete Expand

3. Rihanna to headline Super Bowl 2023 halftime show on FOX: Nine-time Grammy winner and actor Rihanna will take center stage at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 23, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. The show will be produced by DPS with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Jesse Collins executive producing. Super Bowl LVII will be sponsored by Apple Music after a decade with Pepsi.

TOPSHOT - Singer/actress Rihanna attends the World Premiere of OCEANS 8 June 5, 2018 in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Phoenix Suns say Jae Crowder won't be with team at training camp: The Phoenix Suns released a statement on Sunday saying the team and Crowder "mutually agreed that he will not be with the team for training camp."

Jae Crowder, in a photo taken on April 17, 2022 in Phoenix. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

5. Pro surfer Kalani David dies at 24 after having seizure while surfing in Costa Rica: Kalani David, the former world junior surfing champion, died over on a beach in Costa Rica after suffering a seizure while practicing in the waters off Costa Rica, authorities and friends confirmed. He was 24.

FILE - Kalani David of Hawaii advances to the quarterfinals of the Pipe Invitational, the trials of the 2019 Billabong Pipe Masters after winning Heat 3 of Round 1 at Pipeline on December 9, 2019, in Oahu, United States. (Photo by Ed Sloane/WSL via G Expand

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Continuing coverage