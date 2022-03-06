1 critically injured after crash in east Phoenix

One person has been hospitalized after a crash in Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

The collision happened near 36th Street and Thomas on March 5, and police say two cars were involved.

One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. No details were released about what led up to the crash.

The area was closed for some time during the investigation.

