Arizona reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

Arizona health officials are reporting 2,020 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

The state Department of Health Services released its latest dashboard data on Sept. 20. It brings Arizona’s totals since the pandemic began to 1,068,823 cases and 19,513 deaths.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly from a day earlier and were 1,894 statewide as of Sunday.

Currently, 57.4% of the state’s vaccine-eligible population — or more than 4.1 million people — has been at least partially vaccinated.

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML)

With the highly contagious delta variant driving up case counts, more live music venues around the state are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

At least 17 places from small lounges to Fox Tucson Theatre and Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix are making it mandatory for entry. Guests can either show physical or digital proof.

Some of the venue owners say the request is coming from the musical talent.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

